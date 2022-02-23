Rush hour delays on the M6 after roadworks overrun by 3 hours this morning

Repairs to the northbound carriageway were to be completed by 5am but the tarmac has still not set, meaning 3 of 4 lanes are still closed as of 7.45am.

Highways say the lanes are likely to remain closed until 8.3am, leaving drivers stuck in miles of tailback between J20 (M56, Lymm Interchange) and J21 (Warrington Ctr & East).

Northbound drivers are likely to remain in the slow-moving queue until the lanes reopen at around 8.30am.

Drivers face long queues on the M6 this morning (Wednesday) after overnight roadworks on the Thelwall Viaduct near Warrington overran by three hours

Traffic on the southbound motorway is unaffected.

A Highways spokesman said: "3 lanes (of 4) are closed on the M6 northbound in Cheshire due to overnight resurfacing works.