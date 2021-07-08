Serious crash involving 'three lorries' closes M6 in both directions

Emergency services rushed to the scene on the M6 southbound near Lymm at around 12.40pm.

The crash - which police have confirmed involved three HGVs - occurred between junctions 19 (Knutsford) and 20 (Lymm Interchange).

There is approximately eight miles of congestion on the approach, with delays of 50 minutes reported.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said: "The M6 in Cheshire is currently closed in both directions following a serious collision near Knutsford.

"The incident, which involves three HGVs, was reported at around 12.40pm today.

"Local diversions are in place but motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible."

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the collision. (Credit: Highways England)

No details have yet been released about the extent of any injuries.

Two air ambulances have been called to the scene as well as six fire engines

Authorities have warned drivers to remain in their vehicles if they are stuck in the bumper-to-bumper jam.

Southbound

Two air ambulances were called to the scene as well as six fire engines. (Credit: AA)

- Follow the hollow triangle diversion symbol

- Exit the M6 at J20

- Take the M56 eastbound

- Exit the M56 at J7

- Take the A556 southbound

- Re-join the M6 at J19

Northbound

- Follow the solid square diversion symbol

- Exit the M6 at J19

- Take the 3rd exit off the roundabout onto the A556 northbound

- At Bowden roundabout take the A556 southbound

- Take the M56 westbound

- Exit the M56 at J9

-Re-join the M6 at J20

Anyone with any information or video footage in relation to the collision is asked to call on 101 or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoting IML 1032250.

