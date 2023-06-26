Severe delays on M6 after serious multi-vehicle crash closes motorway in both directions near Wigan
Traffic was stopped in both directions between junctions 24 (Ashton) and 23 (Haydock Island) at around 4.50pm on Monday (June 26).
All emergency services were called to the scene following the multi-vehicle collision, including an air ambulance.
Severe delays of up to 60 minutes were reported in the area, with motorists facing seven miles of congestion on approach to the scene.
At 6pm, National Highways confirmed the northbound carriageway had reopened, but the southbound side remained closed.
“Recovery is now ongoing at the scene,” a spokesman said.
“There are very long delays in both directions.”
One lane of the southbound carriageway reopened at approximately 6.40pm, with two remaining closed while the vehicles and scene were cleared.
At nearly 8pm, National Highways announced all lanes had reopened, but residual delays of 15 minutes remained.