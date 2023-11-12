National Highways has issued a severe weather warning for gales in the North West of England tomorrow, between 9am and 4pm.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office says Storm Debi is expected to develop over Ireland overnight before moving east across the far north of the network tomorrow morning.

This storm will bring a period of very strong winds across north Cheshire, Lancashire and southern Cumbria in particular including the M62 and A628 trans-Pennine routes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm Debi is on the way

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winds within this area will widely gust 50 to 60mph with 60 to 70mph gusts on routes to the west of the M6 and over the Pennines with occasional outbreaks of heavy rain exacerbating the difficult driving conditions.

Drivers of high sided vehicles, motorbikes and other vulnerable vehicles are advised to take extra care due to the risk of being blown over.

The winds across the south of Cheshire and north Cumbria (as well as outside the North West region) will also be strong with winds 40-50 mph widely.

Winds will slowly ease from the west from mid-afternoon, but will remain strong in to the evening.Stephen Basterfield, National Network Manager at National Highways, said: “Gales and high winds can happen all year round, but most often occur during storms, and are even more prevalent during the autumn and winter seasons and early spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is therefore always important to plan ahead for your journey, and if weather conditions become challenging, adjust your driving behaviour and take extra care.

“We have a section of our website dedicated to travelling amid storms, high winds and gales, and considerations for different types of vehicle, as part of our guide to travelling in severe weather. It’s also a good idea for people to check their vehicles, such as tyres, coolant and oil levels, before heading out to reduce the risk of breakdowns.”

People are also reminded to remember TRIP - Top-up: oil, water and screenwash, Rest: every two hours, Inspect: tyres and Prepare: for weather conditions.

Vulnerable Vehicles

Certain types of vehicles are more prone to the effects of high winds.

Motorhomes

Vans

Transit vans with modifications

Vehicles towing trailers or caravans,

Motorcycles

Tippers

Double decker buses

Articulated HGVs

Abnormal loads

Car transporters

High-sided rigid HGVs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If your vehicle is susceptible to high-wind conditions, consider delaying your journey until weather conditions improve if you can.

When you’re on the road

Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris blown in by the wind

Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk.

Use both hands on the steering wheel to keep good control of your vehicle -gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here

Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways

Watch out for side winds when passing larger high-sided vehicles - keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways