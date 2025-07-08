Six off-road vehicles set to be crushed after new Wigan police blitz
Operation Hurricane is a force campaign to stamp out the illegal riding of vehicles not permitted on the roads.
And at the weekend just gone, Wigan and Leigh Police made a series of seizures.
A spokesperson said: “Another set of off road bikes taken off our streets by officers dedicated to Operation Hurricane, GMP’s response to increased reports of off-roaders being used anti-socially.
"A total of five bikes and one quad have been seized with one arrested for possession of a knife.
"This adds to the growing number of bikes we have seized over the last few weeks.
"These vehicles are now resting comfortably next to the crusher.”