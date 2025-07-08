Police have scored some more important victories in the battle against dangerously-ridden off-road bikes and other vehicles on Wigan’s streets and parks.

Operation Hurricane is a force campaign to stamp out the illegal riding of vehicles not permitted on the roads.

And at the weekend just gone, Wigan and Leigh Police made a series of seizures.

A spokesperson said: “Another set of off road bikes taken off our streets by officers dedicated to Operation Hurricane, GMP’s response to increased reports of off-roaders being used anti-socially.

One of the five off-road bikes confiscated by Wigan police in recent days

"A total of five bikes and one quad have been seized with one arrested for possession of a knife.

"This adds to the growing number of bikes we have seized over the last few weeks.

"These vehicles are now resting comfortably next to the crusher.”