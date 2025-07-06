The latest summary of roadworks in Wigan borough

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
Below is the latest list of all the most significant roadworks in the borough that are going to be affecting Wigan motorists in the coming weeks due to closures for repairs, resurfacing or utilities work.

Road Closures

Walthew House Lane, Wigan will be closed at its junction with Challenge Way until July 23;

Rectory Lane, Standish, will be closed at The Owls, Standish from July 19 to August 10;

Wigan Council asks motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworksplaceholder image
Wigan Council asks motorists to plan diversions or give themselves longer journey times to compensate for the roadworks

City Road, Kitt Green, will be closed outside house number 161 from July 21 to 23;

Spring Road, Orrell, will be closed adjacent to Old Springs Inn from July 28 to August 1;

Park Road, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Barnsley Street to its junction with Delph Street on July 30 between noon and 4pm;

East Lancashire Road, Worsley, will be closed at its junction with Chaddock Lane from August 4 to 10. The closure applies to the left turn lane only;

Cross Street, Hindley, will be closed at its junction with Albert Street, Hindley on August 5 from 9.30am to 3.30pm;

Darlington Street East, Wigan, will be closed at its junction with Rupert Street on August 10 between 9am and 3pm.

Major Schemes

Chorley Road, Standish - Cadent Gas are carrying out gas mains replacement works on Chorley Road and Red Rock Lane until July 11. Work will be carried out under multi-way lights and delays are expected;

St Helens Road, Leigh Cycleway Scheme - The Major Projects Team will be constructing segregated cycleway on St Helens Road, Leigh. Works is scheduled now to finish on July 13;

Kirkhall Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Globe Street and Newall Grove until later this month. Multi-Way Signals will be in place throughout the works;

Twist Lane, Leigh - The Major Projects team are constructing a new puffin crossing between the junctions of Welch Hill Street and Organ Street until later this month. Multi-Way Signals will be in place throughout the works;

Windermere Road, Leigh - The Major Projects teamare replacing the temporary one-way system with permanent kerb buildouts featuring rain gardens from July to August. Lane narrowing will be in place throughout the works;

Atherleigh Way, Leigh - The Major Projects team are Widening and surfacing the grass verge between Windermere Grove and the signal-controlled crossing from August to September.

For more information and FAQs please visit the Major Projects Webpage.

Events

Tyldesley Carnival - A number of roads will be closed on Sunday July 6 in support of the carnival

Wigan Pride - a number of roads in the town centre will be closed on Saturday August 18 in support of the event.

