The streets where the most parking fines were issued in Wigan
Hundreds of parking fines were handed out near Wigan Infirmary last year.
A total of 10,095 parking charge notices (PCNs) were issued across the borough of Wigan between November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.
During that period, there were 870 parking tickets issued in Wigan Lane alone.
The high number of PCNs on this road near Wigan town centre is mainly due to its proximity to the infirmary, a council spokesperson said.
Standishgate saw the second highest number of parking tickets issued during those 12 months with 486 PCNs in total – nearly half as many as Wigan Lane.
The top five streets for parking fines in the borough were in and around Wigan town centre, but the streets in sixth and seventh place were in Leigh.
Wigan Council’s assistant director for environment and housing repairs Dave Lyon said the local authority uses education over enforcement where possible.
He said: “Any income generated through PCNs is always reinvested in local services and goes towards the cost of maintaining the local road network, road safety, highway improvements and essential transport projects.
“This revenue also allows the council to offer free weekend parking in Wigan and Leigh town centres.”
There were 423 parking tickets issued in Library Street, which is located in front of Wigan Town Hall and Wigan Life Centre, during the 12-month period.
A further 238 fines were handed out for vehicles in Upper Dicconson Street.
And Millgate saw another 217 PCNs issued during the same 12-month period.
In Leigh, there were 181 parking tickets issued at the Spinning Gate shopping centre car park with a further 164 fines for vehicles at Doctor’s Nook car park.
The Avenue saw an additional 155 PCNs issued over the course of the year.
In Wigan, Hallgate, which is located next to the bus station, saw 161 tickets issued, while Crawford Street saw a further 124 fines issued during that time.
There were 144 parking tickets issued in New Market Street in the same year and a further 110 fines for vehicles parked in the New Market Street slip road.
Market Place in Standish also saw 110 PCNs issued during the same period.
The 20 streets in Wigan with the highest number of PCNs issued were:
Wigan Lane (Wigan) – 870
Standishgate (Wigan) – 486
Library Street (Wigan) – 423
Upper Dicconson Street (Wigan) – 238
Millgate (Wigan) – 217
Spinning Gate Car Park (Leigh) – 181
Doctors Nook Car Park (Leigh) – 164
Hallgate (Wigan) – 161
The Avenue, Leigh – 155
New Market Street (Wigan) – 144
Crawford Street (Wigan) – 124
Market Place (Standish) – 110
New Market Street (Slip Road) (Wigan) – 110
Platt Street (Leigh) – 107
Bridgeman Terrace (Wigan) – 101
Wallgate (Wigan) – 101
Dicconson Street (Wigan) – 100
Clifton Crescent (Wigan) – 99
Marsden Street (Wigan) – 99
Lord Street Car Park (Leigh) – 98
The data has been provided by Wigan Council following a request made by the Local Democracy Reporting Service under the Freedom of Information Act.
