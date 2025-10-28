There are seven road closures for Wigan drivers to look out for over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty
Published 28th Oct 2025, 04:55 GMT
Drivers in and around Wigan will have seven road closures to watch out for this week.

Five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected work list shows one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm August 26 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, J25 to J27 – carriageway closure for barriers – permanent.

National Highways warns of seven upcoming road closures
National Highways warns of seven upcoming road closures

A further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J27 – lane closures for drainage.

• M58, from 9.30pm October 28 to 5am October 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound, J24 to J25 – carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

• M58, from 9pm November 1 to 5am November 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, J27 to J26 – carriageway closure for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J26 to J24 – police embargo for high-speed camera testing.

• M58, from 9pm November 9 to 5am November 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

• M6, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J27 to J24 – carriageway closure for structure – maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in the schedule.

