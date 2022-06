The recovery is taking place on the motorway just north of junction 32, parallel to the A6 in Barton.

A large amount of diesel and oil has spilled onto the carriageway and this will need to be cleared and the road resurfaced before it can reopen.

National Highways say they expect the M6 to be closed for some time. You can follow the latest updates in our live blog here.

