Three people were taken to hospital after a police vehicle on a 999 call was in collision with a taxi.

The van with two officers – one male and one female – on board ended up on its side following the crash on Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, shortly after 6am on Tuesday November 7.

The occupants of both vehicles managed to scramble from the wreckage unaided and were described as “walking wounded” by other emergency service personnel.

Laithwaite Road, Worsley Hall, where the collision took place

First aid was administered to the casualties before they were taken to Wigan Infirmary for a check-up or further treatment.

A spokesman for Wigan fire station said that the van had been on its way to an emergency with its blue lights flashing when the smash took place with a Skoda Enyaq electric car.

While not required to rescue the occupants, firefighters did give medical help and made the vehicles safe by disconnecting the batteries.