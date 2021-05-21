Traffic delays after vehicle breaks down on M6 near Wigan

Traffic has built up this afternoon after a vehicle broke down on the motorway near Wigan.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 21st May 2021, 3:10 pm
Traffic delays in Wigan

One lane and the hard shoulder were closed on the M6 Northbound between J23 (Haydock) and J26 (Wigan) this afternoon, around 1pm.

The vehicle has been recovered but the lengthy closure has resulted in queues of traffic in the area.

