Traffic issues at Wigan junction come to a head

Attempts to improve traffic flow at a notorious Wigan bottleneck have begun following discussions between politicians and civil servants.

Councillors from Hindley ward have been discussing with town hall engineers ways to prevent the snarl-ups at the Bird i’th’ Hand junction.

Unhappy residents say there have been numerous problems in the middle of Hindley where Wigan Road, Liverpool Road, Atherton Road and Market Street all meet.

There have even been claims of illegal driving with motorists jumping red lights after losing patience with the queues.

Wigan Council is now considering staggering the lights and widening the road between Wigan and Leigh Careers Cenre and the Sun Centre.

The elected representatives have said they are grateful but remain convinced much more radical solutions will be needed to ease Hindley’s traffic issues long term.

Coun Jim Churton, who has led on the issue, said: “A lady came to a council surgery asking if anything could be done about how the lights work.

“Cars have been coming through on red because they have been waiting so long and vehicles waiting to turn across the lane of traffic are stuck until the last one has gone through.

“There are also cars in the way for people wanting to go up Market Street.

“We asked if the sequencing of the lights could be improved and part of the plan is moving the pavement back on Wigan Road so more people turning right onto Liverpool Road can queue up without stopping the other lane of traffic.

“Ideally what we want is a bypass. Hindley is very congested and we know that as well as anybody. It is one of the things people, quite rightly, complain about most and we know this will only improve traffic flow and cannot solve the issue.

“It will be a drop in the ocean but we are satisfied the council is looking at doing something.”