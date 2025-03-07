Train buffs' delight as famous locomotive flies through Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST

A famous old steam locomotive has been limbering up for a return to service with a sprint through Wigan.

Train buffs, including Wigan Today reader Chris Winstanley who took this pin-sharp picture, had to be quick on their cameras as the Blue Peter powered through North Western Station at 70mph.

The engine is an ex-LNER A2 loco built in 1943 at Doncaster works.

It was designed by Edward Thompson but later rebuilt by Sir Nigel Gresley.

Blue Peter steams through Wigan North Western on a test run. This crisp picture was captured by Chris WinstanleyBlue Peter steams through Wigan North Western on a test run. This crisp picture was captured by Chris Winstanley
Blue Peter steams through Wigan North Western on a test run. This crisp picture was captured by Chris Winstanley

It has been at Crewe heritage works undergoing extensive repair work and was on a loaded test run to Preston and back when it whizzed through Wigan.

There are promises that it will be back in revenue-earning work soon if the test shows it is fine to continue.

Chris said: “The loco was traveling at about 70mph when I photographed it so I had to be sharp, but it was a vision to behold, as they say.”

