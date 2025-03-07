Train buffs' delight as famous locomotive flies through Wigan
Train buffs, including Wigan Today reader Chris Winstanley who took this pin-sharp picture, had to be quick on their cameras as the Blue Peter powered through North Western Station at 70mph.
The engine is an ex-LNER A2 loco built in 1943 at Doncaster works.
It was designed by Edward Thompson but later rebuilt by Sir Nigel Gresley.
It has been at Crewe heritage works undergoing extensive repair work and was on a loaded test run to Preston and back when it whizzed through Wigan.
There are promises that it will be back in revenue-earning work soon if the test shows it is fine to continue.
Chris said: “The loco was traveling at about 70mph when I photographed it so I had to be sharp, but it was a vision to behold, as they say.”
