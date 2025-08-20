“Major disruption” across the region's rail network is expected until at least 4pm, as dozens of services are cancelled and delayed due to a signalling breakdown at Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Affected services include Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express, leaving passengers stranded at a number of stations.

National Rail said disruption has been caused by a fault with the signalling system near Wigan North Western, leaving some lines in the region blocked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trains running through these station are likely to be being cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, with disruption now expected until 4pm this afternoon.

Wigan North Western

Northern services are unable to run between Blackpool North and Liverpool Lime Street, with people urged to use alternative routes or road replacement transport between Wigan North Western and St Helens Central and Preston.

TransPennine Express services will not run between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street and may be diverted via Chorley. Trains will also be disrupted on the line from Wigan towards Manchester Victoria.

Services between Liverpool and Scotland will be starting and terminating at Preston. Passengers are advised to board replacement transport between Liverpool and Preston (speak to station staff) or travel via Manchester stations.

National Rail said engineers are on site and are trying to fix the issue.

Northern says if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation here.