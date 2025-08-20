Train chaos as problem in Wigan causes 'major disruption' to North West rail network
Affected services include Avanti West Coast, Northern and TransPennine Express, leaving passengers stranded at a number of stations.
National Rail said disruption has been caused by a fault with the signalling system near Wigan North Western, leaving some lines in the region blocked.
Trains running through these station are likely to be being cancelled or delayed by up to 60 minutes, with disruption now expected until 4pm this afternoon.
Northern services are unable to run between Blackpool North and Liverpool Lime Street, with people urged to use alternative routes or road replacement transport between Wigan North Western and St Helens Central and Preston.
TransPennine Express services will not run between Preston and Liverpool Lime Street and may be diverted via Chorley. Trains will also be disrupted on the line from Wigan towards Manchester Victoria.
Services between Liverpool and Scotland will be starting and terminating at Preston. Passengers are advised to board replacement transport between Liverpool and Preston (speak to station staff) or travel via Manchester stations.
National Rail said engineers are on site and are trying to fix the issue.
Northern says if you've been delayed by 15 minutes or more, hold on to your tickets and claim compensation here.