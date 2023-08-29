Stations such as Wigan North Western, Wigan Wallgate, Gathurst, Appley Bridge and Parbold all have high student usage.

The train operator has released the data as part of its campaign to encourage more students to switch from road to rail by investing in an U16 Education Season Ticket before the new school term starts.

Northern has revealed which routes have the most student usage

The scheme, which Northern runs in partnership with 166 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the North of England, offers students 75 per cent-off the cost of their commute.

Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles said: “It’s interesting to see just how much a difference there is between the counties of students that use the train to get to school.

“We want to encourage as many as possible to make the switch from road to rail – and with 75 per cent off the cost of their commute, U16 Education Season Tickets offer one of the most generous discounts of any ticket scheme in the country.”