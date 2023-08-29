News you can trust since 1853
Train operator Northern reveals which Wigan stations have the most students commuting by rail ahead of back to school next week

Northern has released details of the most popular routes in and around Wigan for those who commute to school and college by train.
By Sian Jones
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:23 BST

Stations such as Wigan North Western, Wigan Wallgate, Gathurst, Appley Bridge and Parbold all have high student usage.

The train operator has released the data as part of its campaign to encourage more students to switch from road to rail by investing in an U16 Education Season Ticket before the new school term starts.

Wigan Pier rebirth shelved again as developer goes in search of new partners
Northern has revealed which routes have the most student usage
The scheme, which Northern runs in partnership with 166 secondary schools and university technical colleges across the North of England, offers students 75 per cent-off the cost of their commute.

Commercial and customer director at Northern, Mark Powles said: “It’s interesting to see just how much a difference there is between the counties of students that use the train to get to school.

“We want to encourage as many as possible to make the switch from road to rail – and with 75 per cent off the cost of their commute, U16 Education Season Tickets offer one of the most generous discounts of any ticket scheme in the country.”

For more information and details of how to apply for a ticket, parents should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/tickets/educational-season.

