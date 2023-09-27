Train operator warns Wigan customers that services will be at a standstill due to another strike next week
The company has published a travel advice calendar for Wednesday to Sunday October 4 to 8 to highlight when services will be affected.
There will be no Northern services at all on Wednesday when ASLEF members – most of whom are employed as train drivers – stage their latest walk out.
Additional disruption is expected from Monday to Friday October 2 to 6 due to action short of strike called by the union and customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.
Last week, Northern also warned that due to strike action there will be no services on Saturday September 30 either.
For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/travel/strikes.
Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause to our customers.
"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.
The latest action over pay and conditions coincides with the annual conference of the Conservative Party.
A total of 15 train companies across the country are affected.