Northern has published an updated travel advice calendar to provide customers with a quick reference guide to service levels over New Year.

The calendar, which covers the period December 30 to January 5, highlights the fact that services will end earlier than usual on New Year’s Eve.

Services across the majority of the Northern network will start later than usual on New Year’s Day – but there are no Northern trains in the North East, except for a limited Darlington to Whitby service.

Northern's travel advice calendar for the next few days

A full timetable is in place between January 2 to 4 but an amended timetable is in operation on Sunday January 5 following the rejection of an enhanced pay deal for conductors by RMT union members to work on Sundays.

For more information about travel over New Year, visit: northernrailway.co.uk/christmas-engineering.

Matt Rice, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We hope this updated travel advice calendar will be useful for anyone on the move over New Year.

“With fewer people using the network, the Christmas period is an opportunity for Network Rail to carry out a range of engineering work.

“As such, we advise customers to ‘check before you travel’ as close to the date and time of travel as possible to see if their journey is affected.”

Earlier this month, Northern issued an appeal for customers to treat their staff with respect as part of a new campaign against anti-social behaviour.

It comes as the train operator revealed there have been 182 public order offences committed against its staff during 2024.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.