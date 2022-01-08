Train passengers urged to check travel changes
Rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) is advising customers across the North and into Scotland to check their journeys and allow extra time to travel as it brings in an amended timetable.
The revised timetable, which will be implemented from Monday, January 10, will mean changes to services across all TPE routes and will see services reduced to provide a greater level of certainty for customers.
The amended plan is being brought in due to disruption being caused by increased levels of sickness and the ongoing impact of Covid and the Omicron variant, as well as some industrial relations issues.
Matthew Golton, managing director for TransPennine Express, said: “While we are disappointed to be making these changes and reducing services, our priority is keeping people moving and providing a greater level of certainty for our customers.
“We are sorry for any disruption this may cause to journeys and call on our customers to allow additional time for travel and to check carefully –for any changes to train times.
“We will continue to regularly review these changes in line with the current situation.”
TransPennine Express will be operating the following services as part of their amended timetable:
Anglo-Scottish services:
Edinburgh Waverley – Manchester Airport, a service every two hours in each direction
Glasgow Central – Manchester Airport, three services per day in each direction
Liverpool Lime Street/Oxenholme – Glasgow Central, two services per day in each direction
Edinburgh Waverley – Newcastle, five services per day in each direction
North TransPennine route:
Newcastle – Liverpool Lime Street, a service every hour in each direction
Redcar Central – Manchester Airport, a service every hour in each direction
Hull – Manchester Piccadilly, a service every hour in each direction
Scarborough – Manchester Victoria/Liverpool Lime Street hourly services will be replaced with a Scarborough – York hourly service, with additional peak time extensions to/from Leeds
Leeds – Huddersfield and Huddersfield - Manchester stopper services will continue to operate hourly
More information can be found here: https://www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates/amended-timetable
Customers are advised to continue to allow extra time and check before they travel via the TPE website. Services on weekends may be different due to engineering works taking place.
Customers are reminded of the need to wear a face covering, unless exempt, when using the train or at the station.