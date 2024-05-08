Train services cancelled as freight train derails at Wigan North Western

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

National Rail says lines are blocked between Wigan North Western and St Helens Central, with none of the stations between these currently being served.

Train services are being cancelled or revised, with disruption expected to continue until 6pm.

Northern services between Blackpool North/Wigan North Western and Liverpool Lime Street, and between Barrow-in-Furness/Windermere and Manchester Airport are affected, as well as the TransPennine Express between Glasgow Central and Liverpool Lime Street.

Northern ticket restrictions have been lifted, so they can be used for alternative routes.

Road replacement transport will leave Wigan North Western at 2.21pm (calling at Bryn, Garswood and St Helens Central) and St Helens Central at 1.44pm and 2.44pm (calling at Garswood, Bryn and Wigan North Western). Journeys could take up to 60 minutes longer.