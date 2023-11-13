Several trees have been blown over in the borough due to the strong winds from Storm Debi.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There have been reports of trees falling down and landing in the road on Mealhouse Lane, Liscard Street and Leigh Road, all in Atherton, and on Crank Road, Billinge, on Monday afternoon.

Gusts of more than 70mph were recorded across the UK as Storm Debi blew in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 1,170 homes and businesses were hit with a power cut in Astley and Mosley Common, which Electricity North West said was due to “an unexpected incident on the high voltage cable that provides electricity”.

It was first reported shortly after 3.45pm on Monday and engineers were going to fix the fault, with electricity expected to be restored just after 6.45pm.

An amber weather warning for wind remained in place on Monday afternoon for the North West.

Winds of 70 to 80mph were expected at the coast, with 60 to 65mph predicted for inland areas.

A tree was blown down on Bolton Road, Atherton, on Monday during Storm Debi

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People were told to expect flying debris, tiles blown off roofs, road and bridge closures, public transport to be affected, possible power cuts and dangerous conditions by the sea.

Yellow warnings for rain were also in place across much of northern England and northern Wales, part of north-east Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Highways England warned the very strong winds could affect drivers across north Cheshire, Lancashire and southern Cumbria.

Drivers of high-sided vehicles, motorbikes and other vulnerable vehicles were advised to take extra care.