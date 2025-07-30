Two Wigan railway stations will become more accessible thanks to more £30m investment.

Bryn and Hindley are two of four stations in Greater Manchester to receive a share of £16.8m to improve their step free access.

It follows the successful accessibility improvements at both Daisy Hill and Irlam.

Hindley and Bryn stations will receive improvements to their step-free access

The upgrades form part of Greater Manchester’s concerted effort to continually improve the public transport network.

The Bee Network Committee has approved a wide range of projects to improve how people move around the city region.

This funding is part of the £1.07 billion City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement, which helps fund Greater Manchester's pipeline of infrastructure projects.

Chris Barnes, Network Director for Infrastructure at TfGM, said: “The Bee Network is transforming how people get around Greater Manchester by providing reliable, accessible, safe, affordable and sustainable travel options.

“Key to its continued success is our investment in transport infrastructure, and these projects are the latest in a series of schemes that will play an important role in improving journeys for people across Greater Manchester.

“We're really excited about all the improvements we are bringing forward, including the changes we have got planned for bus stops, which will improve the experience for passengers by giving them real-time information at their stop in a similar way to London.” Coun Tracey Rawlins, Disability Advocate for the Bee Network, said: “In Greater Manchester a huge amount of time and money is being invested into making sure our transport network is accessible for everyone.

“The provision for step free access in this round of investment is a welcome addition to the range of interventions which are already in place, ensuring that our transport network is safe, inclusive and accessible for everyone."