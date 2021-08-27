Two women injured in crash involving car and lorry on A580 East Lancashire Road
Two women have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a car and a lorry on a busy dual carriageway.
Police, ambulance and the fire service were all called to the incident on the A580 East Lancashire Road in Astley on Friday morning.
Two women were trapped inside the car and had to be freed by firefighters, before they could be taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
A fire service spokesman said: “At around 7.45am we received a report of a road traffic collision involving an HGV and one car on the East Lancashire Road.
“Two fire engines from Farnworth and Atherton fire stations quickly attended the incident, joined by the technical response unit from Ashton-under-Lyne.
“Firefighters used cutting gear, trauma equipment and a long board to free two women from the car, who were then transferred to hospital by colleagues from North West Ambulance Service.
“GMFRS crews were at the scene for around an hour and a half.”
An ambulance service spokesman said: "I can confirm that we received a call at 7.38am to outside Astley Service Station for an RTC in which a car has hit the central reservation.
"We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle and transported two patients with chest and neck injuries to Salford Royal Hospital."
The road was closed westbound between Chaddock Lane and Higher Green Lane, with motorists urged to avoid the area if possible.
