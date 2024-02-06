Van gets stuck under infamous Wigan railway bridge
Motorists were left in disbelief after yet another high-sided vehicle became wedged under a notorious Wigan bridge.
Despite the huge yellow lettering painted on the side of the railway structure straddling Prescott Street, the driver of the white lorry believed their vehicle would fit under the brickwork.
It soon became apparent it wouldn’t.
The incident on Tuesday morning (February 6) caused traffic chaos around the Wallgate area.
The vehicle has since been moved to one side making it passable but drivers are still warned to expect delays.