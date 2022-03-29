Warning as traffic lights go out at key junction in Wigan town centre
Drivers are being urged to use “care and caution” due to a fault with traffic lights at a busy junction in Wigan town centre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:07 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 12:07 pm
Transport for Greater Manchester reported the lights were not working just before noon on Tuesday at the junction of Chapel Lane, Darlington Street and King Street.
A tweet said: “Traffic signals in Wigan Town Centre: Chapel Ln / Darlington St / King St are ALL OUT. Engineers are en-route to rectify the issue ASAP. Please approach this junction with care and caution!”