Warnings of flooded roads as heavy rain from Storm Henk reaches Wigan
While Storm Henk was expected to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to much of southern England and Wales on Tuesday, its effects were also being felt further north, including in Wigan.
A yellow warning is in place from 5pm to 9pm, reaching as far north as Greater Manchester and Hull.
There have been reports of flooding on Bolton Road in Stubshaw Cross and on Chanters Avenue, Atherton.
Skelmersdale Police warned of flooding on Lancaster Lane, Parbold, on Tuesday afternoon, outside Parbold Douglas CE Academy.
A Facebook post said: “Lancaster Lane has sadly succumbed to the rainfall and there is now flooding opposite Parbold School. Whilst the road isn't closed, we would highly recommend avoiding the area as you'll struggle to pass through the water safely.”
North West Motorways Police also urged drivers be careful.
A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said: “Please take extra care if you are out and about. The heavy rain throughout the region is causing lots of surface water. We have had several incidents involving vehicles that have aquaplaned on standing water.”
There are 110 flood warnings and alerts in place across most of England, with the Environment Agency warning people not to drive through water.
The weather is expected to stay unsettled throughout the week across the UK but there are signs it could calm down after the weekend, the Met Office said.