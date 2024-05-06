Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around half a dozen vehicles had their wing mirrors knocked off on Ormskirk Road near the Carnegie library in Pemberton at 3.46am on Sunday May 5.

CCTV footage shows a man walking down the road damaging the cars, while two girls are also seen walking on the footpath with one seeming to run off.

Householders are now asking for anyone who may know who these people are or have any footage of the incident to come forward.

At least six cars were damaged

One of the cars damaged belongs to Natalie Wood’s dad.

She said: “We didn’t actually know until our neighbour told us yesterday.

"When I had a look on the cameras, I saw what happened.

"We’re trying to see if anybody else has footage of it.

"The police have said they are going to look at the videos they have been sent.

“There were about six cars damaged in front of ours.

"I don’t know if anything happened down the road and up the road.

“One of them damaged was my dad’s car and he’s disabled.

"We’ve been sharing it everywhere and want to get it as far as we can.

"Ideally we’re hoping someone will recognise the lad or the girls, because why should people have to pay out of their own pockets for the damage?”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.