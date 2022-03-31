Wigan group opposes HS2 construction
Groups of residents who are opposing High Speed 2 being constructed through parts of Wigan believe they are getting all the problems but none of the benefits.
The HS2 development is scheduled to commence in 2025 for preparation works and construction of the railway starting in 2027.
The Golborne Spur of the proposed HS2 railway travels through Lowton St Mary’s, crosses Slag Lane on a viaduct and cuts straight through Byrom Hall Wood to meet the West Coast Main Line at Bamfurlong.
The Lowton West Residents group and the Lowton East Neighbourhood Development Forum are urging residents to have their say on the matter before the consultation ends on March 31.
Linda Graham, chair of Lowton West Residents, said: “For the Lowton/Golborne area this will cause years of utter chaos, noise, pollution, dust, and traffic gridlock for a railway we can’t use. Once completed, our area will be devastated and unrecognisable.
“Three high speed trains will travel along the Spur each hour – all destined for Scotland. Two from London Euston will not stop until Preston, not Wigan.
“Only one train from Birmingham to Edinburgh will stop in Wigan.
“This is a massive consideration given it is something we cannot even use.
“The businesses at the Lowton St Mary’s side of the development will probably have to relocate as well.
“I fear local people will move out of the area.”
Both the LWR and LENDF are concerned about the loss of green space and leisure facilities that this will bring as well as the loss of wildlife habitats.
Irene Thomson from Lowton Hedgehog Rescue and chair of LENDF, said: “The animals that are rescued by me from the area will not be going back there if this starts.
“I will have to change my way of working, and this is a species that is endangered in this country.