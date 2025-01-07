Wigan major road closures: five for drivers over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already under way or soon to begin over the next two weeks:
M6 until 6am January 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 8pm January 7 to 6am January 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, and southbound, junctions 25 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm January 10 to 5am January 12, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
A580, from 9pm January 13 to 6am January 20, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
A580, from 9pm January 20 to 6am January 27, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 21a to 26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
