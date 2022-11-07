The crash happened at around 7.15am when a Kia Stinger travelling east towards Samlesbury veered off the road and hit a tree.

Emergency services attended and fire crews used cutting equipment to rescue the driver from the wrecked car.

The casualty, a Wigan man aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries.

The man was driving a Kia Stinger on the A59 towards Salmesbury when he left the carriageway and collided with a tree on Sunday morning (November 6)

A stretch of the A59 near the scene was closed for over seven hours before police reopened the road at around 4pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV or dashcam footage to help them establish how the crash occurred.

Sgt Chris Evans from South TacOps said: “This collision has left a young man with some very serious injuries, and I would appeal to anyone who saw the collision itself, or the Kia in the moments before the collision, or who has dashcam footage, to get in touch.”

