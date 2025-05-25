Motorists are warned to expect major delays after a trailer overturned on the motorway in Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three lanes of traffic are currently closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 25 at Wigan and 26 for the M58 Orrell Interchange.

National Highways cameras show the vehicle on his side near the central reservation.

Highways officers and firefighters are currently on scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic cameras show the trailer overturned near the central reservation

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Just after 8am this morning (Sunday May 25), firefighters were called to reports of an overturned van and trailer on the M6 between junctions 25 and 26.

"Two fire engines from Wigan fire station quickly arrived at the scene, which involved a van that had been towing a food trailer.

"As trailer contained several cooking gas canisters, crews used gas monitors to ensure the vehicle was safe before the arrival of the Highways agency.

"Crews remain at the scene while the vehicle is being recovered."

Delays are expected until at least midday.