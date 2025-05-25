Wigan motorists warned to expect delays as trailer overturns on motorway

By Sian Jones
Published 25th May 2025, 09:58 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 09:58 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Motorists are warned to expect major delays after a trailer overturned on the motorway in Wigan.

Three lanes of traffic are currently closed on the northbound carriageway between junctions 25 at Wigan and 26 for the M58 Orrell Interchange.

National Highways cameras show the vehicle on his side near the central reservation.

Highways officers and firefighters are currently on scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Traffic cameras show the trailer overturned near the central reservationTraffic cameras show the trailer overturned near the central reservation
Traffic cameras show the trailer overturned near the central reservation
Read More
13 magical beauty spots in and around Wigan to visit this summer

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Just after 8am this morning (Sunday May 25), firefighters were called to reports of an overturned van and trailer on the M6 between junctions 25 and 26.

"Two fire engines from Wigan fire station quickly arrived at the scene, which involved a van that had been towing a food trailer.

"As trailer contained several cooking gas canisters, crews used gas monitors to ensure the vehicle was safe before the arrival of the Highways agency.

"Crews remain at the scene while the vehicle is being recovered."

Delays are expected until at least midday.

Related topics:WiganNational Highways

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice