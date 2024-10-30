Wigan passengers will still pay £2 as bus fare cap unchanged in Greater Manchester

Bus passengers in Wigan will still benefit from the £2 fare cap – despite Government plans to lift it to £3.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced fares will increase in 2025 as part of Labour’s first budget, which will be announced in full today.

The Government is trying to bridge what it has called a £22 billion “black hole” in the public finances, but lifting the cap has already been labelled a “bus tax” by one opposition party.

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham with a Bee Network bus

But Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has now announced the £2 fare cap will remain in place in 2025 for bus passengers in the city-region.

It follows the introduction of the Bee Network last year, which saw buses brought under public control.

Mr Burnham, who was previously MP for Leigh, said: “Because of the decisions we have taken, and the progress we have made, Greater Manchester is in a different position to other areas across England when it comes to bus funding and bus fares.

“We are beginning to benefit from similar financial advantages as those long enjoyed by London.

“Firstly, the per-kilometre cost of our new contracts are on average one-third cheaper than tenders in the old deregulated system.

“Secondly, by taking control of the farebox, any profits from rising patronage can be kept and recycled for the benefit of Greater Manchester residents rather than retained by private operators.

“Thirdly, control of the system allows us to take further steps to help our residents. For instance, by making annual Bee Bus Passes available through our 14 credit unions via weekly payments, residents can cut the cost of weekly bus travel by around £5.

“We hope that the measures we are taking will continue the increase in patronage we have seen since the introduction of the original £2 cap in September 2022 and the launch of the Bee Network in September 2023. The more that people use the system, the easier it will be for us to sustain the low-fare structure.

“This said, it is only by the middle of 2025 when we have completed phase one of the Bee Network, and we know the level of government funding we have, that we will be in a position to judge the financial outlook for the new system.

“So, based on the above, we can confirm that we are sticking with the £2 cap for the whole of 2025 but subject to a mid-year review.

“By maintaining this approach, we will continue to help our residents in these difficult times. While our plan has always involved asking for an increase in the mayoral precept in financial year 25/26 on completion of the Bee Network, we are confident that our residents can recover the cost within a couple of weeks if they use the system as we hope they will.

“We understand it is easier and cheaper to maintain a £2 cap in a regulated system and expensive for the Government to subsidise it in a deregulated one, but they have maintained the principle of a cap.

“Greater Manchester was the first to propose the £2 cap in March 2022, introducing it in September that year ahead of the national £2 scheme, and we will keep it as long we can.”