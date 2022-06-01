Wigan rail users warned to brace themselves for jubilee holiday rail disruption

The “essential” works are being delivered over the bank holiday weekend, severely impacting journeys across the Northern network, especially in the Manchester area.

Trains are expected to be very busy between Thursday and Sunday June 2 and 5 with Wigan services directly affected on the first three of those days.

Thursday June 2

Buses replace trains between:

Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby

Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge

Friday June 3

Buses replace trains between:

Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby

Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge

Manchester Victoria and Salford Central

Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston).

Chinley and Sheffield

Edale and Hope

Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster

Other service changes:

Manchester Victoria to Chester via Warrington Bank Quay and peak-time services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria will not run.

All south Manchester services, including services to and from Manchester Piccadilly and to and from Manchester Airport will not run between 12.01am and 7am. There will be limited replacement buses.

This is due to major work on the signalling system, which requires the signalling system to be turned off.

Saturday June 4

Buses replace trains between:

Wigan Wallgate and Kirkby

Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge

Manchester Victoria and Salford Central

Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston).

In addition to the above buses running, the Manchester Victoria to Chester via Warrington Bank Quay and peak-time services between Liverpool Lime Street and Manchester Victoria will not run

Sunday June 5

Buses replace trains between:

Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster

Manchester Victoria and Stalybridge

Manchester Victoria and Salford Central

Manchester Victoria and Rochdale (direct and all stations via Moston).

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We’re doing all we can to prepare for the weekend and to keep people on the move.

“The engineering work taking place across our network will create a more reliable railway for everyone.

“We are asking our customers to plan ahead, expect services to be busy and allow extra time for their journeys.”