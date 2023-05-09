Three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

There are nine closures to look out for this week

• M58, from 9pm April 1 to 6am May 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23-27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

A further six closures will begin shortly:

• M6, from 9pm May 9 to 5am May 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 to junction 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M58, from 9pm May 9 to 6am May 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 9pm May 15 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 to junction 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M58, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21a to J26 - Lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.

• M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 lane closures due to drainage works.

• M6, from 9pm May 22 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 to junction 27 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad