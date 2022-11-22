The latest expected works list shows five closures already in place are continuing this week.

They are:

• M6, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement work.

There are eight road closures in the Wigan area this week

• M6, from 9pm October 25 to 6am November 26, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25-22 – lane closure for structure maintenance.

• A580, from 9pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21A -26 – lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23-27 – narrow lanes with 50mph restrictions due to SMART construction work.

• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24-26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

A further three closures will begin over the next seven days. They are:

• M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am December 5, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• A627(M), from 8pm December 5, 2022 to 6am January 21, 2023, slight delays: M62 eastbound and westbound, junctions 18-20 lane closures due to maintenance works.

