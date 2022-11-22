Wigan road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week
Wigan's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
The latest expected works list shows five closures already in place are continuing this week.
They are:
• M6, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement work.
• M6, from 9pm October 25 to 6am November 26, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 25-22 – lane closure for structure maintenance.
• A580, from 9pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21A -26 – lane closure for inspection/survey.
• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23-27 – narrow lanes with 50mph restrictions due to SMART construction work.
• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24-26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.
A further three closures will begin over the next seven days. They are:
• M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am December 5, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.
• A627(M), from 8pm December 5, 2022 to 6am January 21, 2023, slight delays: M62 eastbound and westbound, junctions 18-20 lane closures due to maintenance works.
• M6, from 9pm December 5 to 6am December 12, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21A-26 – lane closure for construction improvement.