Wigan road closures: eight for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart Construction works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six closures will begin over the next two weeks with a further two already in place

M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8am September 4 to 5pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 8am September 4 to 5pm September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

A580, from 9pm September 4 to 6am September 11, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm September 11 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm September 16 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

M6, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.