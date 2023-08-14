Wigan road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And wo of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.
M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.
And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
A580, from 9pm August 14 to 6am August 21, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for structure - maintenance.
• A580, from 9pm August 21 to 6am August 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.