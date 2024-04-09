Wigan road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And they are advised to leave extra time for their journeys, as one of the closures is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 8am to 6pm on April 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 - hard shoulder only for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M6, from 8pm on April 8 to 6am on April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 8pm on April 11 to 5am on April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J27 to J26 - lane closure for structure - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 8pm on April 15 to 6am on April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• A580, from 9pm on April 15 to 6am on April 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.