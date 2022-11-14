And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm October 25 to 6am November 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 25 to junction 22 - Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• A580, from 9pm November 1 to 6am December 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, j21A to J26 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 - 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART Construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M6, from 9pm November 14 to 6am November 21, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

• M6, from 8pm November 16 to 6am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, J26 to J27 - Lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M6, from 9pm November 28 to 6am December 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.

