Wigan road closures: seven for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have seven road closures to contend with on the National Highways network round here this week.
By Will Grimond
Published 19th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows several closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

Four of the roadworks are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes
M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 - lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further five closures are beginning over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm September 22 to midday, September 24, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure due to bridge works.

A580, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M58, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 5 to Orrell Island - lane closure for drainage.

A580, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

