Wigan road closures: seven for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows several closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four of the roadworks are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes

M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 - lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further five closures are beginning over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm September 18 to 6am September 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 8pm September 22 to midday, September 24, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure due to bridge works.

A580, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M58, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 5 to Orrell Island - lane closure for drainage.

A580, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.