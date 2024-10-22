Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid
And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am October 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6 until 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further four closures were beginning this week or next:
A580 until 6am October 22, moderate delays: A580 both directions Golborne Roundabout to Stanley Bank Way, junction - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
A580 until 6am October 28, moderate delays : M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M58, from 9pm October 22 to 6am October 25, moderate delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 24 - carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
M6, from 9pm October 28 to 6am November 4, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
