Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6 until 5am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9.30pm April 10 to 5am April 11, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for litter clearance.

M6, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 14, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 24 to 25 - lane closure for barriers - temporary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 17, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm April 14 to 5am April 15, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 16, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 26 to Orrell - lane closure for electrical works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.