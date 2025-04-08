Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 5am May 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 9.30pm April 10 to 5am April 11, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for litter clearance.
M6, from 9pm April 12 to 5am April 14, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 24 to 25 - lane closure for barriers - temporary.
M6, from 9pm April 14 to 6am April 17, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 9pm April 14 to 5am April 15, slight delays: M6 both directions, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 16, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 26 to Orrell - lane closure for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
