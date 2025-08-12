Wigan's motorists will have six road closures to contend with on local routes under National Highways’ care in the days ahead.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays, with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6 until 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 – lane closure for barriers - permanent.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 10pm August 18 to 6am August 22, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 23 to 25 – lane closures and slip road closures due to inspections.

M6, from 9pm August 20 to 5am August 22, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 26 – lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm August 21 to 5am August 22, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 – lane closure for signs - erection on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm August 23 to 5am August 25, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions to 26 – lane closure for barriers - permanent.

