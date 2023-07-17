News you can trust since 1853
Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond
Published 17th Jul 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

They are:

This week's roadworksThis week's roadworks
• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 23-27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

A further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays: M6 northbound, junction 26 to J27 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 28 –lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M6, from 9pm July 30 to 5am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 27 – lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A580, from 9pm July 31 to 6am August 7, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

