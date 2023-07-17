Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

They are:

This week's roadworks

• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 23-27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

A further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm July 26 to 5am July 27, slight delays: M6 northbound, junction 26 to J27 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 9pm July 27 to 5am July 28, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 to junction 28 –lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• M6, from 9pm July 30 to 5am July 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to junction 27 – lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

• A580, from 9pm July 31 to 6am August 7, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.