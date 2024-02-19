Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm February 12 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

A further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M602, from 9pm February 19 to 5am February 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, 11 to 12 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm February 25 to 6am February 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J27 to J26 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 9pm February 26 to 6am March 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J27 to J26 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A580, from 9pm February 26 to 6am March 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.