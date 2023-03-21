And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm March 1 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J29 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

One of the closures is for roundabout litter clearance

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 -to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• M58, from 9pm March 24 to 5am March 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, Orrell East Island to Orrell East Island lane closure for litter clearance.

• A580, from 9pm March 25 to 5am April 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, J21A to J26 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

• M58, from 9pm April 1 to 5am May 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.