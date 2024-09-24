Wigan road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am October 12, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctiosn 26 to 27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
A580, from 9pm September 30 to 6am October 7, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
