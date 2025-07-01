Wigan's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M58, from 8pm June 2 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 22 to junction 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

There will be roadworks on the M58, M61 and M6 this week

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M61, from 8pm July 1 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions junction 1 to M6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 8pm July 7 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 10 to junction 12 - carriageway closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.