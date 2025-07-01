Wigan road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wigan's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
- M58, from 8pm June 2 to 6am September 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 22 to junction 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
- M61, from 8pm July 1 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M61 both directions junction 1 to M6 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.
- M6, from 8pm July 7 to 5am August 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 both directions, junction 10 to junction 12 - carriageway closure for gantry on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
