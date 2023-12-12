News you can trust since 1853
Wigan road closures: three for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have just three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network in the coming days.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 12th Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways is as follows:

A580, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roadsNational Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads
M6, from 9pm December 15 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers.

M58, from 9pm December 21 to 5am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions junction 5 to Orrell - lane closure for barriers.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

