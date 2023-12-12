Wigan road closures: three for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight
and live on Freeview channel 276
And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways is as follows:
A580, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 9pm December 15 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers.
M58, from 9pm December 21 to 5am December 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 both directions junction 5 to Orrell - lane closure for barriers.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.