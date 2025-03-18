Wigan road closures: two for motorists to avoid
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
M6 until 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.
A580, from 9pm March 24 to 6am April 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads do not appear in its schedule.
