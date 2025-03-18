Wigan's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week and next.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M6 until 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are included in its schedule

A580, from 9pm March 24 to 6am April 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

