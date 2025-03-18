Wigan road closures: two for motorists to avoid

By Adam Care
Published 18th Mar 2025, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Wigan's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week and next.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M6 until 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are included in its scheduleplaceholder image
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are included in its schedule

A580, from 9pm March 24 to 6am April 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 26 to 24 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads do not appear in its schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysWigan

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice