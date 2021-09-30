Wigan road shut after car and van crash at junction

A busy road was closed and bus services were being diverted after a collision.

By Gaynor Clarke
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 4:58 pm

A Mercedes Sprinter van and a Citroen DS3 car crashed on Golborne Road in Ashton, at the junction with Upland Drive, at 2.40pm on Thursday.

Several emergency service vehicles attended to help those involved in the incident, which blocked the road.

The male driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the female driver of the car escaped unhurt.

Stagecoach Manchester and Wigan reported delays of 30 minutes to its 10 service as buses were being diverted.

Emergency service vehicles turned out in force to the crash. Picture by Steve Hook
The crash appeared to involve a van and a car. Picture by Steve Hook
Both vehicles were damaged in the crash
The car has been recovered
Wigan