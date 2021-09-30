Wigan road shut after car and van crash at junction
A busy road was closed and bus services were being diverted after a collision.
A Mercedes Sprinter van and a Citroen DS3 car crashed on Golborne Road in Ashton, at the junction with Upland Drive, at 2.40pm on Thursday.
Several emergency service vehicles attended to help those involved in the incident, which blocked the road.
The male driver of the van suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, while the female driver of the car escaped unhurt.
Stagecoach Manchester and Wigan reported delays of 30 minutes to its 10 service as buses were being diverted.
